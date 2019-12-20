Liverpool defender Van Dijk trains ahead of Club World Cup final

Virgil van Dijk provided Liverpool with a potential boost ahead of their Club World Cup final against Flamengo by training on Friday.

The defender, who has played every minute of the Reds' Premier League campaign, felt ill the day before the semi-final against Monterrey and was absent as the Reds recorded a 2-1 victory.

With Joe Gomez the only other senior centre-back in the squad, Jordan Henderson partnered his fellow England international in the heart of defence.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game he had "no clue" whether Van Dijk would be back for Saturday's final in Doha.

However, the Dutchman was out training with his Liverpool colleagues on Friday in the portion of the session open to the media.