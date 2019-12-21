Jesus Rues Missed Opportunity

Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus rued missed opportunities as his side narrowly lost in extra-time to lose 1-0 to Liverpool in the Club World Cup final.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese tactician felt that he caused the European Champions plenty of problems.

“We had many scoring opportunities, in my opinion we were better in attack and had chances with set pieces in attack.”

“The numbers have shown we have played excellent today. Liverpool is the strongest team in Europe. We were equal to Liverpool, we controlled the match at times. I am proud of their players and their performance.”

Earlier in the week, Jesus admitted that this was one of the biggest games of his managerial career and he could fail to hide his disappointment at conceding in extra-time.

“We conceded a goal on the counter, that surprised us and we let Liverpool score, but at the end of the day this is football each team applies its own strategy and football is about winning and losing.”

“We tried to press Liverpool and I think we dominated parts of the game. We were very close to score against Liverpool.”

Finally the Flamengo boss congratulated the Reds on their Club World Cup win. “Liverpool had the upper hand and truly deserve the win and the title."