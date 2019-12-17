Jesus - Club World Cup Final Biggest Game of my Career

Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus has admitted that he doesn’t care who his side meets in the Club World Cup Final following their come from behind victory against Al Hilal. Flamengo found themselves 1-0 down at half-time before a fightback inspired by Bruno Henrique handed them a 3-1 victory.

“I don’t choose any opponent for the final. I don’t care if Liverpool or Monterrey. Every club in this tournament have the abilities to win the final, so whoever qualifies they will deserve it. We will study both teams.”

“We will think about all possibilities against all teams, we came to Qatar to win the Club world cup we will wait who qualifies for the final and prepare accordingly.”

With a place in the final secured, Jesus added that the game on Saturday evening at the Khalifa International Stadium will be the biggest of his career.

“We have reached the final of the Club World Cup, one of the most important games of my career. I have never won the Club World Cup so winning this trophy of this tournament is a big honor for me.

“We have reached the final and Flamengo deserves credit for being in the final. This is the most important match of my career.”

Reflecteing back on the game, the former Al Hilal coach admitted his experience with the Saudi giants aided in the victory, noting that the second half team-talk spurred his side on.

“Today we played against the Asian Champions, it was not an easy match, I know this club I have trained them. We had some excellent moments in this match, again we analyzed Al Hilal well and technically and tactically in the second half we were better.”

“Our individual talents made the difference in the second half. I told my players to be more dynamic, and these were the factors that made us dominate the second half.”

Now thoughts will turn to the final, and Jesus did admit that he had though the Premier League leaders were favourites to go all the way.

“We have to recover, and we have to wait to see who will advance either Monterrey of Liverpool, although I believe Liverpool are favourites to reach the final.