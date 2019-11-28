beIN SPORTS Agrees Exclusive Broadcast Rights Deal for the next two editions of FIFA Club World Cup

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) and Dentsu, on behalf of FIFA, have today announced a two-year media rights agreement that will see beIN SPORTS exclusively broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup in 24 countries across the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) region.

Set to take place in Qatar for the first time in history, both the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS to millions of viewers across the region.

The FIFA Club World Cup is the crowning global club competition, with the champions from each continent – Europe (Liverpool), South America (Flamengo), North and Central America and the Caribbean (C.F. Monterrey), Africa (ES Tunis), Oceania (Hienghene Sport), Asia (Al Hilal) – as well as host nation champions Al Sadd, competing in Qatar for the title of best football club in the world.

Taking place from 11 to 21 December, the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 will be played in three stadiums. With Education City Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium set to host FIFA World Cup matches in three years’ time, beIN SPORTS and global football fans can look forward to an advance glimpse of these spectacular state-of-the-art venues.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “We are delighted to have secured the exclusive media rights for the FIFA Club World Cup across 24 countries of the Middle East and North Africa, once again showing our commitment to broadcasting the best sporting competitions on the planet. With our world-class studios and facilities in Doha, as well as our experienced staff and talent, beIN SPORTS will proudly broadcast this prestigious international club football tournament to millions of viewers across the region.

FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Simon Thomas said: “Naturally we are thrilled to have beIN SPORTS on board for both of the next two editions of the FIFA Club World Cup. They are already an immensely important broadcast partner of FIFA’s, being the premier broadcaster in the host country of the FIFA World Cup 2022, with unrivalled reach in a region that represents one of the key markets in the world today. We thank them for their commitment and look forward very much to continuing our valued partnership.”

beIN entertains and operates in 43 countries globally, including 24 countries across the MENA region. With broadcast on satellite in 4K and Full HD, the beIN experience is also available on mobile, tablet, computer and other home devices through beIN CONNECT.