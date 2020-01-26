Jason Cummings scored a second-half double off the bench as Shrewsbury Town came from behind to earn a surprise 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Within 15 minutes of replacing Callum Lang on the hour mark, Cummings converted from the penalty spot and guided a cool finish past Adrian to earn League One side Shrewsbury a replay against the Premier League leaders at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his team and saw them move 2-0 up when Donald Love followed up Curtis Jones' opener with a comical own goal.

Klopp responded to Cummings' brace by calling for Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino from the bench, but Liverpool were unable to salvage a victory despite some huge late chances and now have another fixture to add to their busy schedule.