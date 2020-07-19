Manchester United Vs Chelsea - Live Stream



Now for Chelsea.. three changes for the side that won against Norwich Cup keeper Willy Caballero steps into the side Reece James starts instead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount comes in for Christian Pulisic in midfield.

Team news! First up Manchester United! Pogba, Greenwood and Martial all out of the starting lineup! Interesting!

So here we go! Another semi-final in prospect! It will be fascinating to see how each side lines up as they battle for a place in the champions league this season!

Follow the Blues into the dressing room on arrival at Wembley! 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/p69Yv5CMWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the live stream of Manchester United Vs Chelsea in the FA Cup, the winners will get to play Arsenal on August 1st. A huge test for both managers, in their quest for their first piece of silverware for their respective clubs. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!