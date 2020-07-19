Manchester United Vs Chelsea - Live Stream
Now for Chelsea.. three changes for the side that won against Norwich Cup keeper Willy Caballero steps into the side Reece James starts instead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount comes in for Christian Pulisic in midfield.
Today's team! #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/2rumGxdOoQ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2020
Team news! First up Manchester United! Pogba, Greenwood and Martial all out of the starting lineup! Interesting!
🚨 In the red corner...#MUFC #FACup @DHLManUtd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2020
So here we go! Another semi-final in prospect! It will be fascinating to see how each side lines up as they battle for a place in the champions league this season!
Follow the Blues into the dressing room on arrival at Wembley! 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/p69Yv5CMWA— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the live stream of Manchester United Vs Chelsea in the FA Cup, the winners will get to play Arsenal on August 1st. A huge test for both managers, in their quest for their first piece of silverware for their respective clubs. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!