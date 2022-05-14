Chelsea vs Liverpool - FA Cup Final - How to Watch Online, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming information, Liverpool Team News, Cheslea Team News

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Watch Now



In the FA Cup final, Chelsea and Liverpool will renew rivalries at Wembley on Saturday. After Liverpool got the better of Chelsea in the league cup final, can Thomas Tuchel's side scupper the quadruple ambitions of the Merseyside club?



For Chelsea, the FA Cup represents their only chance for a trophy this season and whilst off-field issues involving the sale of the club seem to be settled, Chelsea fans will be eager to sign off a tumultuous season with a piece of silverware.



Thomas Tuchel's side made light work of Crystal Palace in the semi-finals thanks to second-half strikes from Ruben Loftus Cheek and Mason Mount. Now Tuchel will try to figure out how to halt Liverpool and may draw some inspiration from Tottenham and how they frustrated the Reds last weekend in their 1-1 draw. Last time out, Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win at Leeds and will be seen as a timely confidence boost especially with striker Romalu Lukaku getting on the scoresheet.





Chelsa has fallen at the final hurdle in the last two FA Cup finals and will be looking to ensure that the third time is a charm on Saturday evening. In team news, Thomas Tuchel remained hopeful that Mateo Kovacic can play a part in the game after being on the wrong end of a horrific challenge from Daniel James midweek.



Still, with the likes of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante set to return from injury that should cover for the potential absence of the Croatian international. Elsewhere Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain long-term absentees. It will also be interesting to see if Romalu Lukaku gets the nod in attack, after a few impressive showings in the last few weeks.



Chelsea Predicted Team - Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku



When - 14/5/22

Time - 6:45 PM

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN.

Online - TOD

As for Liverpool, they continue their quadruple quest on Saturday and will be looking to tick off the domestic double with a victory over Chelsea. This is only the second time that the same two sides have met in the League and FA Cup finals. Back in 1992-93 Arsenal got the better of Sheffield Wednesday in both domestic finals.



Liverpool fans will be hoping that the omens are good after edging out Chelsea in an epic 11-10 League Cup final penalty shootout back in February. After handing Man City the edge in the Premier League with a draw against Tottenham, Liverpool responded impressively midweek against Aston Villa.





Despite falling behind in the third minute through Douglas Luiz, Liverpool rallied impressively to rack up another victory with goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane. That will certainly have lifted spirits in the camp as Jurgen Klopp attempts to negotiate a run of must-win games to end the season.



With commitments in the Premier League and the small issue of the Champions League final in Paris, Klopp rested several stars midweek, and are likely for a starting role on Saturday. The likes of Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah are all set to feature in the squad. One major blow will be the absence of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who limped off with a hamstring injury against Villa, although he should be fit in time for the Champions League final.



Liverpool Predicted Team - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Chelsea and Liverpool battle it out for FA Cup glory. As ever, you can keep up with all of the action on beIN SPORTS 1 EN.



