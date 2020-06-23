Ricciardo says 'being silent is part of the problem' in fight against racism

Renault and Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo said "being silent is part of the problem" in the fight against racism.

There have been widespread protests in the United States and across the world after George Floyd – an African-American man – died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal since a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last month.

On the eve of the new season, which has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, F1 has launched the #WeRaceAsOne initiative – aimed at tackling racism, inequality and the biggest issues facing sporting and global communities.

Addressing racism, Australian driver Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1: "I've certainly learned a lot the last few weeks, probably close to a month now. I've been reading, I've been watching, and it's certainly opened my eyes.

"I've learned that just because you might not be, or consider yourself, a racist or a person of conflict, that's not enough. You have to speak up, you have to educate yourself and others around you. Because what I've understood is being silent is kind of part of the problem really.

"I've watched quite a few videos, there's been so much circulating on Twitter, on Instagram. I felt... I don't know if it's guilty or, how could I be so naive to everything that's been going on? It's not only the last few weeks, it's been months, it's been years.

"It is good that finally I think more of the world is getting exposed to it, people are getting behind it, and also to understand that it's OK to speak up, and know that you're not going to be judged or criticised.

"I think because of the volume of everyone getting involved, and all racers getting involved, that's been really powerful."