F1 2020: Hamilton makes it five in a row after horrific Grosjean crash

Getty Images

World champion Lewis Hamilton made it five consecutive Formula One wins in a Bahrain Grand Prix that will be remembered for an extraordinary crash involving Romain Grosjean.

Hamilton, who sealed his seventh title in Turkey last time out, equalled the best winning streak of his career with a comfortable victory at Sakhir on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was second and Red Bull got their other car on the podium when an engine failure for Sergio Perez with three laps to go meant Alex Albon moved up to third.

The race had earlier been halted on lap one after Grosjean was able to escape with minor burns from a scary crash that saw his Haas car erupt in flames and cut in half after smashing into a barrier.

