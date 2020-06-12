Coronavirus: F1 grands prix of Singapore, Azerbaijan and Japan cancelled

There will be no Formula One races held in Azerbaijan, Singapore or Japan in 2020, it has been confirmed.

The F1 season was halted in March before it was even able to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Australian Grand Prix curtailed at short notice after a member of the McLaren garage tested positive for COVID-19.

A new, revised calendar was confirmed at the start of June, with eight events outlined between July 5 and September 6.

The F1 authorities were hopeful of adding further events to the schedule, but races in Singapore, Azerbaijan and Japan will not be considered.

A statement released by F1 on Friday read: "As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season.

"These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries. In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race.

"At the same time we have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.

"We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way. We have detailed and robust safety plans in place to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way."