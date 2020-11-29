Bahrain Grand Prix halted after Grosjean's car bursts into flames in scary crash

Haas driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a scary crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, as the race was halted after his car burst into flames and was cut in half following contact with a barrier.

Grosjean suffered minor burns on his hands and ankles, his team confirmed on Sunday after the extraordinary incident on lap one led to an immediate red flag.

The Frenchman had contact with Daniil Kvyat towards the back of the pack on the opening lap at Sakhir.

His car then hurtled into the barrier and immediately became engulfed in flames.

Replays showed the impact had caused his car to split into two, with Grosjean dramatically helped from the car by staff in the medical vehicle which follows drivers around the track.

In a further update, Haas said Grosjean was on his way to hospital for further checks.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said his driver was "conscious" and appeared to be "fine", albeit he was also "shaken" by what had happened.

Steiner added his thanks to rescue teams who had attended the scene so quickly to either help Grosjean or approach the car with fire extinguishers.

"[Grosjean] is doing okay," Steiner said to Sky Sports.

"He has light burns on hands and ankles. Obviously he is shaken and going through all the checks, but he's fine.

"He's seems to be okay and the rescue was very quick. The marshals and FIA did a great job. It was very scary. He got away with it I think.

"It looked like he went across the track with the front wheel and went full speed in the barrier. But I've only seen what you guys have seen."

The driver of the medical car, Andy van der Merwe, and doctor Ian Roberts were among the first on the scene, while Grosjean's halo appears to have prevented more serious injuries from the impact.

After the incident, the barrier will have to be fully repaired, with race organisers confirming the delay before the race restarts will be at least 45 minutes.