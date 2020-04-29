Pardew leaves ADO Den Haag by mutual consent

Alan Pardew has left ADO Den Haag by mutual consent just four months after taking over as head coach.

Pardew was appointed late in December with the club second-bottom of the Eredivisie.

Den Haag were languishing in the same position when the season was ended last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they stayed up as the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) decided there would be no relegation or promotion.

It was announced on Tuesday that Pardew will not stay on in the role, departing along with assistant coaches Chris Powell and Paul Butler.

Pardew said: "I want to thank everyone at ADO Den Haag for the past few months. In particular the players, who gave everything on the field.

"I also want to thank, also on behalf of Chris, Mohammed Hamdi [general manager] and major shareholder United Vansen for their support. I have positive feelings for this club and I have enjoyed the passion of the fans.

"I look back on a beautiful adventure in the Netherlands. It is a pity that the collaboration ends, but I wish ADO Den Haag every success in the future."

Hamdi said: "Alan stuck his neck out four months ago by taking the job at ADO Den Haag in a very difficult season for the club. We have a lot of respect for that, which also applies to his track record in football.

"Due to the coronavirus situation, football could only be played until March 7, but we thank Alan, Chris and Paul for their efforts. We wish them the best of luck and have informed them that they will always be welcome at our club."

Pardew denied reports that he will receive a £100,000 bonus for Den Haag retaining their top-flight status, revealing he asked the club to give money he was entitled to due to a clause in his contract to the Dutch health service or non-playing staff.