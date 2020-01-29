Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Manchester United take the lead with their first shot on target! Nemanja Matic with a thumping strike! Game on!

Chance! Aguero goes close to putting the tie beyond doubt!

Peep! We are underway in Manchester!

Live Updates

Preamble

A huge night in prospect for Mason Greenwood! Can the youngster inspire a magical comeback tonight?

City are all ready to go! Remember they have a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg!

Now for Manchester United! Four changes from the side that won against Tranmere! The headline, Mason Greenwood leads the line for the Red Devils!

Team news time! ⌚



Ole makes 4️⃣ changes from our win at Tranmere...#MUFC #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Right! Manchester City team news! Sergio Aguro returns to the side, as does Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling!

Your City line-up for tonight!



XI | Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.



SUBS | Ederson, Stones, G Jesus, Zinchenko, D Silva, Foden, Garcia.



🔵 #ManCity #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/S2BLihX9AW — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 29, 2020

Time for Manchester United to focus up! Team News should be coming in any minute now...

What an entry for the Man City players...

The news Man United fans would be loving to see right now!

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Good evening! Here we go again! Semi-final second leg time in the league cup! Can Manchester United somehow overhaul a 3-1 deficit against Manchester City and book their place in the final? United will certainly be boosted by the news that Bruno Fernandes is winging his way to Old Trafford, only personal terms and medical to sort on that one. Anyway, join me for all the build-up, team news and yes all the goals from the game!