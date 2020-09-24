English
Torres makes first Man City start in youthful EFL Cup line-up

Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Ferran Torres was primed for his full Manchester City debut on Thursday after he was named in a youthful line-up for the EFL Cup tie with Bournemouth.

City started their season with a 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday, with Torres – a £21.1million signing from Valencia – coming on as a late substitute for his maiden outing.

The winger was then handed his first start by Pep Guardiola against the Cherries, with a host of youngsters included in a much-changed starting XI.

Only Kyle Walker, Rodri and Phil Foden retained their places from the side which started at Molineux.

Adrian Bernabe and Liam Delap – son of former Stoke City long-throw specialist Rory – were also handed starts, while Eric Garcia, who has been linked with a move away from the club, and academy product Taylor Harwood-Bellis lined up in defence.

Tommy Doyle impressed in a handful of cup appearances last term, and he was named in midfield alongside Foden, with Riyad Mahrez given the nod out wide. There was also a debut for goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Nathan Ake was on the bench against his former club, with stars Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne also in reserve for the holders.

