'Three in a row is incredible' – Man City boss Guardiola savours another EFL Cup success

Pep Guardiola expressed his delight at Manchester City's "incredible" run of EFL Cup success after his side saw off Aston Villa to win the trophy for a third straight year.

First-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri proved enough for City at Wembley on Sunday, despite Villa striker Mbwana Samatta replying before the interval.

The 2-1 win means City have come out on top in five of the last seven editions of the tournament, with Guardiola at the helm for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 final victories over Arsenal, Chelsea and Villa respectively.

"Three times in a row is a big success," Guardiola said, per BBC Sport.

"It is the consistency - incredible.

"It was awesome. We struggled in the first minutes and the last ones. They had two clear chances in the first minutes but we played really well, especially in the second half.

"The game was good. Phil [Foden] was clinical. It is a big success, our second title of the season with the Community Shield, it is so nice."

Guardiola believes his determination to take every competition seriously has been rewarded with City's run of silverware in a tournament they have now won seven times in their history, a total only bettered by Liverpool's eight.

He added: "We have won a lot. I tried when we arrive [to ensure] every game we play we try to win it, every competition we try to win it. Three times in a row being here and winning is great."