Chelsea vs Liverpool - Preview, How to watch online, Streaming information, predicted teams

Chelsea vs Liverpool - LIVE Stream



Liverpool are aiming to win a record ninth EFL Cup on Sunday against a Chelsea side that have been making headlines off the pitch.

Wembley will be the setting for the Premier League’s second and third-placed sides who go head-to-head in search of silverware.

Chelsea have already enjoyed success this season, winning their first ever Club World Cup title as they saw off Al Hilal and Palmeiras to lift the trophy.

A midweek Champions League round of 16 1st leg victory over Lille by two unanswered goals will raise confidence, although it is matters off the pitch which have been causing chatter, following Roman Abramovich’s decision to hand over the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to trustees of the clubs foundation.

It remains to be seen what long-term impact Abramovich’s departure could have on Chelsea. The Russian billionaire remains the club’s owner but it is unclear how the current situation in Ukraine could affect future investment on areas such as player recruitment.

One player who is under the microscope at present is Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian was an unused substitute for Chelsea’s win over Lille and managed a record-low 7 touches in the Blues’ 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea comfortably saw off Antonio Conte’s Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate over the two legs to book their spot in the final and will be keen to make it count.

Ben Chilwell is Chelsea’s only long-term absentee, with the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James in contention for the matchday squad.

Both Premier League meetings between the two sides have finished level (Drew 2-2, Stamford Bridge & Drew 1-1 at Anfield). Therefore, both sides will be keen to earn the bragging rights.

Chelsea Predicted Team:

Kepa; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz



Some memorable strikes here! 💭



Have your say on our greatest cup goal vs Liverpool. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2022

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Kick-Off – 19:30 Mecca

Stadium - Wembley Stadium

After a 6-0 demolition of Bielsa’s struggling Leeds last time out and a 2-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro in their Champions League 1st leg, Jurgen Klopp’s side will enter this clash high on confidence.

Currently enjoying a six-game winning streak spurred on by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool are seeking their first Carabao Cup trophy in a decade when they triumphed on penalties over Cardiff in 2012.

While Klopp has been vocal with his criticism of the competition in the past, the German tactician will be keen to add this trophy which has eluded him thus far to his Liverpool collection.

Diogo Jota is a doubt after picking up an ankle injury against Inter Milan but could feature on the bench. Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal as confirmed by Klopp.

The sides met in the EFL Cup final back in the 2004-05 season, when Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman helped secure a 3-2 Chelsea win after extra time.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

