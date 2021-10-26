Carabao Cup – Preston vs Liverpool - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Preston North End vs Liverpool - Live Stream

Following Liverpool’s humiliation of Manchester United over the weekend – their biggest winning margin at the home of their rivals in 126 years – Klopp’s side will be in high spirits heading to Deepdale.

The Reds are firm favourites heading into the clash despite the feeling that it will once again be a much-changed, second string side for the visitors.

Two goals in the opening thirteen minutes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota saw Liverpool race into the lead at Old Trafford, until a record-breaking hat-trick and outing for Mo Salah - making him the highest scoring African in Premier League history, rounded off a dream day out for the travelling fans.

While it would be easy for Liverpool to dwell on such an impressive performance, the players on the fringes of Klopp’s squad will be keen to impress and show their worth.

The Carabao Cup itself has seemingly never been taken too seriously by Klopp. While The Reds reached the final in 2015/16 in the season where Klopp took over from predecessor Brendan Rodgers, the furthest they have progressed in the competition in the last four years is the quarter-finals - regularly deploying youthful sides.

Liverpool are currently enjoying the longest unbeaten run in the top four tiers of English football. Their 22-game unbeaten streak stretches back over six months and Klopp will be keen to see it continue against Championship opposition.

The Reds have scored three or more goals in nine of their last 10 games, the only exception against Manchester City’s expensively assembled and steadfast defence - although, they still managed to score two.

A comfortable 3-0 win courtesy of a Takumi Minamino brace and Divock Origi goal saw Liverpool progress to this stage of the competition.

A familiar face for Liverpool fans will be the on-loan Sepp van den Berg, who the Merseysiders have granted permission to contest the clash.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Adrian; N Williams, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Jones; Minamino, Origi, Mane

When – Wednesday 27th October 2021

KO – 21:45 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

After a particularly slow start to the Championship season for Preston North End, losing 4-1 to newly promoted Hull on the opening day, the Lilywhites have only managed to pick up three wins from their opening 14 games against Peterborough, Swansea and Coventry.

This leaves Frankie McAvoy’s team in 19th place, flirting just above the drop zone and in need of a consistent run to push themselves up the table.

The prospect of facing Liverpool is surely a daunting prospect for any manager. For McAvoy however, the manager is enjoying the ride – especially considering he was, for 19 years, an employee of the British multinational postal service Royal Mail.

McAvoy told the Guardian: “I started as a postal cadet, one of the first the Royal Mail brought in. I became an operations manager and then a planning manager, which was really, really good. That helps you coming in football, but I had a good background in organising.”

While now in a first team manager position, he did not play football at a professional level and has earned his stripes with coaching roles at Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Academical and Norwich City, until a successful spell in interim charge of Preston (17 out of a possible 24 points) led to his permanent appointment.

Preston have scored more goals than any other team in the Carabao Cup on the way to the Round of 16, with comfortable wins over Mansfield Town, Morecambe and Cheltenham Town securing passage.

The home side are also unbeaten at Deepdale in all competitions since the opening day of the 2021/22 season and have conceded just five goals during that time.

Preston Predicted Team:

Rudd; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Rafferty, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson; Jakobsen, Sinclair

