Arsenal to face Leicester in EFL Cup, Bournemouth or Palace for Man City

Arsenal will travel to Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup, while holders Manchester City are to face Bournemouth or Crystal Palace and Liverpool will meet the winners of Bradford City's clash with Lincoln City.
With the competition being squeezed into a tightened schedule due to the late end to last season because of the coronavirus crisis, the draws for the second and third round were both made on Sunday.
The pick of the ties is the Gunners' trip to the King Power Stadium, while City – who defeated Aston Villa to win the trophy for the third year running in February – will have the comfort of a home game.
Liverpool will hit the road to face lower league opposition and Manchester United are also away at Championship opposition against either Reading or Luton Town.
Everton have to get past Salford City in round two with the victor of that match going on to play either Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.
Leyton Orient or Plymouth will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the third round, while Chelsea entertain Middlesbrough or Barnsley.
Round two south region draw in full:
West Ham v Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Oxford United v Watford
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Brentford
Bristol City v Northampton Town
Reading v Luton Town
Millwall v Cheltenham Town
Brighton and Hove Albion v Portsmouth
Newport County v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Coventry City
Round two north region draw in full:
Burnley v Sheffield United
Burton Albion v Aston Villa
Bradford City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Hull City
Everton v Salford City
Wolves v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Port Vale
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Harrogate Town
Middlesbrough v Barnsley
Derby County v Preston North End
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Morecambe v Oldham Athletic
Round three draw in full:
Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion or Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
Reading or Luton Town v Manchester United
Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton and Hove Albion or Portsmouth
Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United
Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford
Newport County or Cambridge United v Oxford United or Watford
Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City
Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham
West Ham or Charlton Athletic v Leeds United or Hull City