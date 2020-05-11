Coronavirus: Dates set for DFB-Pokal semis and final

The DFB-Pokal semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10, with the final scheduled for July 4.

The new dates were confirmed by the DFB presidential board on Monday, with the competition having been indefinitely suspended last month.

German football is set to return behind closed doors on Saturday following a long shutdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Holders Bayern Munich are due to host Eintracht Frankfurt in one semi, with FC Saarbrucken taking on Bayer Leverkusen in the other last-four clash.

The final was initially slated for May 23 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.