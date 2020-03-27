Coronavirus: Bayern's Pokal semi-final postponed

Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as has the last-four fixture between Saarbrucken and Bayer Leverkusen.

Holders Bayern, who defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in last season's final, were due to host Frankfurt on either April 21 or 22, while Leverkusen were scheduled to visit fourth-tier side Saarbrucken.

However, it was confirmed on Friday that both matches will not take place on the planned dates due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March 13 and is on hold until April 30 at the earliest.

There have been 49,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, with 321 people having died.