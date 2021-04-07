Pant can lead Delhi Capitals to maiden IPL title – Harris

Ryan Harris believes "natural leader" Rishabh Pant can guide Delhi Capitals to a maiden Indian Premier League title.

Pant was appointed as Capitals captain last month after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

India sensation Pant has emerged as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world and will start the IPL in outstanding form, having dished out some brutal treatment to the England Test and limited-overs attacks.

Harris saw Pant's captaincy credentials when he was Delhi's bowling coach for their run to the final of the 2020 IPL, which they lost to the Mumbai Indians.

The former Australia paceman says the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman can thrive on the responsibility of being skipper.

He told Stats Perform News: "Obviously it's a blow to lose Shreyas, but Rishabh is a natural leader and a great competitor.

"He was already doing a lot of leading when I was over in Dubai last year for the tournament. There were times when Shreyas was fielding on the boundary, so Rishabh was taking on responsibility then.

"He's a bit talker and an outspoken character. It's not something he will be coming into blind and he will relish it.

"Rishabh is a natural leader, a popular member of the squad and he was an obvious choice to step up as captain and he should be massively confident following some brilliant performances against Australia and England."

The Capitals will have a potent bowling attack once again, with South Africa duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje retained along with Ishant Sharma and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Harris feels this could be the year for Delhi, who have also recruited prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith, to claim an elusive first IPL crown.

"They have a few of the best fast bowlers in the world in that squad and if they can stay fit, they can have a really good tournament again," he said.

"Rabada and Nortje were outstanding last year and they have also added Tom Curran. Ashwin and [Amit] Mishra are great spin options and the batting line-up is strong, so they have a good chance."

The Capitals face Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the tournament on Saturday.