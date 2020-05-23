Follow the Live Stream of Wolfsburg Vs Dortmund via beIN CONNECT

Borussia Dortmund kept the heat on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich ahead of Der Klassiker with a 2-0 win at 10-man Wolfsburg on Saturday.

A sixth straight league victory for Dortmund was not nearly as impressive as last weekend's crushing of rivals Schalke but again moved Lucien Favre's challengers to within a point of Bayern prior to the late kick-off between the defending champions and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Raphael Guerreiro struck twice in the Revierderby and was on target once more, breaking the deadlock with his eighth Bundesliga goal of the season – his best return in a single league campaign.

Wolfsburg – who saw substitute Felix Klaus controversially dismissed with eight minutes remaining – stayed in the game and Dortmund toiled, but Achraf Hakimi's counter-attacking second clinched a precious triumph before Bayern visit Signal Iduna Park for a mammoth meeting on Tuesday.

With that distraction looming on the horizon, unchanged Dortmund scarcely troubled their hosts here before the 32nd-minute opener came courtesy of Guerreiro's clinical left boot.

Wolfsburg were picked apart by neat work down the right that freed Thorgan Hazard at the byline, with a low centre just evading a tumbling Erling Haaland and instead reaching Guerreiro at the far post for a simple tap-in.

Hazard miscued from the edge of the area as the visitors pushed for a second before the break, yet they might have been pegged back within three minutes of the restart.

Mats Hummels - reportedly nursing a foot injury - made way for Emre Can at half-time, and Dortmund's reshuffled defence failed to halt Renato Steffen's run onto a smart Wout Weghorst pass, only for his powerful finish to clip the top of the crossbar.

Roman Burki swatted away a thumping Steffen volley as Wolfsburg maintained an improved second period, although Guerreiro drilled across the face of goal at the other end.

Dortmund soon settled the match as substitute Jadon Sancho raced into the final third and fed Hakimi for a simple second.

A VAR review saw Felix Klaus dismissed for a challenge on Manuel Akanji, bringing an end to any faint hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback.

Full time in Wolfsburg, job done for Dortmund! A comfortable 2-0 win!

Goal! Hakimi makes it 2-0 late on! What an assist from Jadon Sancho!

Goal! Guerreiro scores from close range! That's his third goal in two games!

Both sides take a minutes silence for the victims of COVID-19, a classy gesture!

Preamble

Now for Dortmund, Fresh from his man of the match display, Julian Bradt continues in midfield, Jadon Sancho and Emre Can have to settle for a place on the bench. An Unchanged side from the won against Schalke.

🚨 Our Starting XI against Wolfsburg 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Z53zVWarrN — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2020

Wolfsburg first up! Keep an eye out for striker Daniel Ginczek, he scored the last-minute winner against Augsburg last time out!

Yep! Team news incoming...

Everyone ready for more football today? — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2020

Bundesliga teams are getting creative with how they are getting fans to enjoy the game!

So here we go! Excited for our first game? Dortmund and Bayern play today...

Good afternoon! Time for the second round of Bundesliga action? You bet your life we are! Join me for all the build-up, Live Text, and yes even some bits of video as Borussia Dortmund head to Wolfsburg! Let the football begin!