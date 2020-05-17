Werder Bremen Vs Bayer Leverkusen - Live Match Stream

Naz Majeed

Werder Bremen welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Weserstadion on Monday night in what will be the last round of fixtures on Matchday 26. With Bremen second from bottom in the table, they need every point they can manage to claw their way back to safety. 4 points behind Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation playoff spot and a whopping eight behind Mainz in 15th, they are running out of time to close the gap to safety, though Die Werderaner do have a game in hand over their relegation rivals.

Historically, Bremen have edged the tie, winning 34 and drawing 34 of the previous 92 meetings between the sides, though this same fixture last season saw Leverkusen come out 6-2 winners. A repeat of that result that would severely damage Bremen’s survival hopes, especially as they already have the worst goal difference in the league. Leverkusen has actually scored more goals against Bremen than any other side apart from Stuttgart since the Bundesliga’s inception, which does not bode well for the hosts, though Bremen do have the evergreen Claudio Pizarro in their ranks. The Peruvian forward turns 42 in October and has scored 9 goals in 13 games for Bremen against Leverkusen (11 in 26 overall), though he has only won one of those, and has not scored at all this season.

Both sides will be missing key players, with Bremen unable to call upon Davy Klaassen due to suspension, and Leverkusen without their top goalscorer Kevin Volland because of an ankle injury that may rule him out for the rest of the season.

Key Notes:

Werder Bremen have the worst defence in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 55 goals in 24 games, including 11 from corners and 17 from set-pieces overall (the worst in the league).

Only two sides (Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund) have a better defensive record than Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The last time Bremen were behind and came back to draw a game was in October 2019, against Leverkusen, but it has been 284 games since they came from behind to win a game (v Koln, November 2011).

Bremen are bottom of the table based on home form (5 points from 11 games), while Leverkusen are the third-best side in the league away from home (22 points from 12 games).

Probable Lineups:

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka - Veljkovic, Vogt, Moisander (c) - Gebre Selassie, Bittencourt, Sahin, Augustinsson - Sargent, Selke, Rashica

Bayer Leverkusen Leverkusen: Hradecky - Tah, S. Bender, Tapsoba - L. Bender (c), Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz, Wendell - Bellarabi, Diaby - Havertz

Players to Watch:

Josh Sargent - The 20-year old American forward scored the opening goal the last time Bremen played a Bundesliga game (their 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin), and appears to be key to their survival hopes. He also had the most shots and chances created for his side and Bremen’s goal threat may lie at his feet.

Kai Havertz - The darling of German football, all eyes will be on Havertz to see if he can continue his upwards trajectory after this enforced break. He has been deployed in a variety of positions across the midfield and front line for Leverkusen, scoring and creating in Leverkusen’s 4-0 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. Of the top 10 Bundesliga players in terms of chances created, Havertz has taken part in the most duels, and only Jadon Sancho has scored more goals (14) than the 6 that Havertz has recorded for Leverkusen so far this campaign.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Leverkusen

Bremen have it all to do, but having lost their last 6 home games, failing to score in 5 of them, they now welcome a Leverkusen side who have Kai Havertz, who has himself scored or assisted in each of his last 6 games. Leverkusen’s form in 2020 is bettered only by Bayern and Dortmund, both of which Leverkusen have beaten since the turn of the year, and a win for the visitors will see their push for a Champions League place continue. Bremen need the points, but they will not get it against a talented Leverkusen side, even with Volland missing.

Watch the Bundesliga clash between Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen Live on beIN SPORTS with Andy Kerr and Didier Domi on Monday, 18 May, at 2100 Mecca/1800 GMT on HD 11. Go to www.bein.net for more news, details, and updates for all your favourite live sports.


