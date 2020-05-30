Paderborn Vs Borussia Dortmund - Live Match Stream

Channel - HD 11 Online - beIN CONNECT Kick-Off - 19:30

Naz Majeed

Second-place Borussia Dortmund will make the journey to the Benteler Arena on Sunday evening, licking their wounds after their loss in Der Klassiker. Dortmund may now be more focused on keeping the chasing pack away rather than catching Bayern Munich, with the gap between them and the reigning champions a cavernous seven points even before Bayern play Fortuna on Saturday.

Hosts Paderborn are rooted to the bottom of the table and have never won a competitive fixture against Dortmund, with a 7-1 loss in the 2015/16 DFB-Pokal their largest-ever defeat. That being said, the previous Bundesliga meeting between the sides ended in a 3-3 draw, though Paderborn were actually 3-0 up before half time, with two of Dortmund’s goals coming in the last ten minutes of the game.



Key Notes:

SC Paderborn have not won any of their last nine Bundesliga games (D4, L5), with their last victory a 2-0 win in Freiburg on Matchday 19. However, they are currently unbeaten in three straight games for the first time this season (D3).

Paderborn have secured just one point from their five Bundesliga home games since the winter break, namely in their recent 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. Their last win at the Benteler Arena was back in December (2-1 vs. Frankfurt).

Dortmund remained goalless against Bayern, the first time they have failed to score in the Bundesliga since matchday 11 (also against Bayern in a 4-0 loss in Munich). BVB last drew blanks in back-to-back Bundesliga games in March 2015 (0-0 vs. both Hamburg and Köln).

Dortmund have conceded just two goals across their last seven Bundesliga games – in the 2-1 win in Mönchengladbach and in the 1-0 loss to Bayern. No side has let in fewer goals in that timeframe

Probable Lineups:

Paderborn: Zingerle - Dräger, Hunemeier, Schonlau (c), Collins - Holtmann, Ritter, Vasiliadis, Antwi-Adjei - Srbeny, Mamba

Dortmund: Bürki, Piszczek (c), Hummels, Akanji - Hakimi, Dahoud, Can, Guerreiro - Brandt, Hazard, Sancho

Players to Watch:

Sebastian Schonlau - Paderborn’s best-performing defender will be in for a tough evening on Sunday. The 25-year old has won over 61% of his duels this season, and looks to be too good for the side entrenched at the foot of the table. Sometimes played as a midfielder, Scholau’s tackling and passing will both be required against a Dortmund side that will likely dominate possession, and it may be up to him alone to mitigate the damage done.

Thorgan Hazard - With Marco Reus out and Erling Haaland doubtful for Sunday, Thorgan Hazard may be entrusted with the central striker’s role for BVB. While the Belgian attacker is more comfortable on the flank, he has played this role before (much like his older brother Eden) and is 6th is the Bundesliga in terms of combined goals and assists (18), with the top five made up of a trio from Bayern Munich, Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho, and Leipzig’s Timo Werner in top spot. Paderborn have conceded almost two goals a game, and even if Hazard himself does not score, he will likely be able to lay one off to one of the other attackers

Prediction: Paderborn 0-2 Dortmund

Dortmund actually have a fascinatingly poor away record against newly-promoted sides in recent times, winning just one of the last six and losing four. But as we have seen since the resumption of the Bundesliga, the lack of home support may be a tangible loss for almost every side, and Paderborn will not find it easy against a Dortmund team that will need to bounce back after losing to Bayern. Now focused on keeping Leipzig and Gladbach at arm’s length, Dortmund should be able to pick Paderborn apart. Expect an early flurry, no side has conceded more first half goals this season than Paderborn (30), who have lost 14 of the 17 games in which they have conceded first.



Watch the Bundesliga clash between SC Paderborn and Borussia Dortmund Live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday 31 May. Coverage of the day's action starts at 1600 Mecca/1300 GMT on HD 11.


