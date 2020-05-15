Chris Howie

There was something poignant about RB Leipzig’s 4-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 clash over Tottenham Hotspur. Jose Mourinho, the man who masterminded glory in the competition with Porto and inter Milan in 2004 and 2010 respectively, left the Red Bull Arena being completely outthought by Leipzig’s young head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

Mourinho, the young coach of yesteryear had to make way for a new pretender – the youngest coach in history to win a UEFA Champions League knockout tie.

It has become somewhat trite discussing Nagelsmann’s age but when such a precocious talent hits the ground running to create on-field success it’s a topic that will inevitably present itself.

At 32 he has already been a head coach since 2016, when he took over Huub Stevens’ post as head coach of Hoffenheim. Once doing so, he was able to steady a sinking Hoffenheim ship and steer them to safety. The following year he defied all expectations by taking Hoffenheim to fourth place in the Bundesliga and with it, Champions League football.

Much like Mourinho, Nagelsmann harboured designs to play professional football as a young man. A promising career was cut short by chronic knee complaints and by the age of 20 – his playing career was all but finished. One door may have closed, but another – in the form of academy coaching – opened.

In an interview from 2013, Nagelsmann shed light on his transition from player to coach: “Coaching is more enjoyable than playing. As a player, you just go and train – but as a coach or a trainer you think what you can do to improve the team, or specific parts of the game. You will do that on the field and after the training: you say that was the right or the wrong way.”

When appointing Nagelsmann, Hoffenheim’s plan was befitting of the zeitgeist within German football at the time. In an era where football surrounding the likes of the German national team had become stale and servile, change was sought from the grass roots up.

With the evolution of football being as rapid as it has been and for smaller clubs getting cut adrift financially, it became more prudent for teams of Hoffenheim’s ilk to promote young players within the squad. When it came to coaches they opted to apply the same logic for it was believed they would be imbued with a sense of the club’s values.

“This is a courageous step but we see in Nagelsmann such a huge coaching talent that we want to give him a chance,” said Hoffenheim’s Director of Football, Alexander Rosen.

There was clearly a lot of faith in a 28-year-old who had never coached a Bundesliga game before and had yet to complete his senior coaching badges. In an interview with Raphael Honigstein, Rosen cites Nageslmann as being ‘brutally’ ambitious.

“He always wants to do better and to win. That sets the tone for his team. I remember when he said that he wanted to be a contender for the championship with Hoffenheim. Some thought he was being unrealistic but he wanted to push his players.”

His methods and ideology clearly define his coaching. A keen student of Wenger, Guardiola and Cruyff – Nagelsmann attempts to blend all the philosophies together. With a game based on counter-pressing and rapid transitions, there is clearly also a lot of Jurgen Klopp in his style.

“I like to attack the opponents near their own goal because your own way to the goal is not as long if you get the ball higher up.” Another tenet to his style is his flexibility, former Hoffenheim player Niklas Sule remarked “We have a plan for every match situation. It’s an incredibly flexible system. We can switch easily between three, four and five at the back during a game. We’re more unpredictable to play against this season, which is one of our big strengths.”

Players such as Niklas Sule and Joelinton, were youth players who were allowed to flourish at Hoffenheim under Nageslmann’s tutelage and it was that focus on youth that underpinned his managerial legacy at Hoffenheim.

His innovation and evolution would eventually turn the heads of RB Leipzig, who themselves had already built a youth policy of their own under the experienced hand of Ralph Rangnick. Before appointing Nageslmann in 2019, Rangnick described him as the ‘greatest managerial talent in Germany’ –the union of the two, with their progressive views on youth development and tactics were a match made in heaven.

Newly appointed RB sporting director Markus Krösche said of the new head coach; Julian is able to explain to players what they do right and what they do wrong and he always gives them concrete solutions. They respond to that. One player who responded to the guidance during his time at Hoffenheim was Serge Gnabry, who himself is full of praise for the fine-tuning Nagelsmann was able to provide to the mental and technical aspect of his game.

At RB Leipzig he definitely has a network of young footballers at his disposal, yet currently, five points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich – a first Bundesliga title might just be out of his reach. Yet with his side still in the Champions League and with time very much on his side, Nagelsmann is on the right course to mirror if not surpass the achievements of some of his peers – Jose Mourinho will be keeping a close eye.



