Watch the Live Stream for Mainz Vs Leipzig via beIN CONNECT

Live Video!

Goal! Leipzig running riot in Mainz! Marcel Sabitzer gets in on the goals, arrowing a shot into the top corner!

Goal! Yussuf Poulsen with is left unmarked and heads Leipzig 2-0 up! What an effort from the Leipzig captain!

Goal! Leipzig takes an early lead! Timo Werner sweeps the ball into the bottom corner! That's goal number 22 of the season for the German international!

Live Updates

Preamble

Timo Werner primed and ready to go today! He hates missing! Even in training!

Now for Leipzig! Timo Werner leads the line, whilst January signing Dani Olmo gets the nod in midfield!

Nice to see that the balls are nice and clean! Always important to have clean balls... especially at this uncertain time.

Team news! First up Mainz! Ji Dong-won drops to the bench, Jean-Paul Boëtius should anchor the midfield.

It's a sunny day in Mainz... and we should have team news any minute for you...

Have you caught up with the action from yesterday? Bayern eased past Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 to set up a tasty encounter with second-placed Dortmund on Tuesday.

It's all about revenge for Mainz Striker Robin Quaison, his side were thumped 8-0 in the reverse fixture! Ouch!

So three draws in a row for Leipzig, hardly the form of Champions elect. Can young coach Julian Nargelsmann arrest the slide of the Rotten Bullen?

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates from Mainz Vs Leipzig. Julian Nargelsmann's side return to the Bundesliga started with a frustrating 1-1 draw with Freiburg, and a win against strugglers Mainz could push them back into third spot in the standings. Join me for all the build-up, team news and even some live video content from the game!