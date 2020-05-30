Bundesliga

Daichi Kamada scored five minutes from time to hand Eintracht Frankfurt an important three points as they look to move away from the relegation zone.

It was Wolfsburg who started strongly in the opening exchanges. Fresh from a big midweek win against Leverkusen, confidence was high in Oliver Glasner's ranks. Winger Josip Brekalo came close to opening the scoring only to be denied by a perfect save by Kevin Trapp.

The visitors opened the scoring through Andre Silva, the Portuguese striker was bundled down in the box and duly converted the spot-kick. Eintracht could have feasibly doubled their lead against the run of play moments later had Mijat Gacinovic not spurned his effort wide after good work on the wing by Filip Kostic.

Wolfsburg came out fighting in the second half and found parity just before the hour mark. Maximilian Arnold whipped in an accurate free-kick onto the head of Kevin Mbabu. The hosts almost took the lead from an identical situation, however, Marin Pongračić skied the ball over the bar from short range.

With five minutes left on the clock, Frankfurt struck the winner. Daichi Kamada latched onto a knockdown from Bast Dost to give the eagles the all important three points.