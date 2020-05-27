Bundesliga

Union Berlin picked up a battling point against Mainz on Wednesday evening. Union, who was promoted on this day in 2019, suffered an early blow when Ridle Baku steered a shot into the bottom corner to give Mainz the lead with the game just thirteen minutes old.

However, Union where not to be denied and drew level just after the half-hour mark as Marcus Ingvartsen curled in a free-kick past, Florian Müller. The hosts were reduced to ten men just before half-time as Robert Andrich picked up a second yellow.

Mainz tried to make their numerical advantage count in the second half, but Union remained strong and had keeper Rafal Gikiewicz to thank for keeping them in the contest. Securing a vital point for Urs Fischer and his side.