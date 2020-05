Augsburg piled further misery on Schalke, who have not registered a victory in their last eight Bundesliga games with a comprehensive 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Goals in each half from Eduard Löwen and Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee set the tone for Heiko Herrlich's side before substitute Sergio Córdova rounded Markus Schubert in stoppage time to cofirm the win for Augusburg.