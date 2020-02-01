Erling Braut Haaland insisted he needs to get fitter despite making it seven goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund with another double in Saturday's 5-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Union Berlin, while Bayern Munich went top of the table.

The 19-year-old Haaland, who had netted five times in his first two appearances after signing from Salzburg, scored either side of half-time at Signal Iduna Park after being handed his first Dortmund start by coach Lucien Favre. Haaland's tally is the most by any Bundesliga player in their first three league matches.

However, the Norwegian says he still needs to get fit after a knee injury last month restricted his training. "It was pretty tough today, but it was also nice to play from the start," Haaland told Sky. "I have to get even fitter, I am still not 100 per cent."

Dortmund moved to third in the table, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Mainz 3-1. England winger Jadon Sancho became the first teenager to score 25 Bundesliga goals when he started Dortmund's rout with a looping shot past Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

Haaland then added to his record run on 18 minutes when he was presented with a simple tap-in from a Julian Brandt cross. The hosts were dominating as Haaland won a penalty, which captain Marco Reus converted midway through the second half.

Midfielder Axel Witsel made it 4-0 on 70 minutes, firing home after Sancho's brilliant pass took out two defenders and set up his Belgian team-mate. Haaland completed the scoring when a Brandt back-heel fell into his path and he drilled his shot past the despairing Gikiewicz.