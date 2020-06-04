You can follow the live match stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin via beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 7:30 pm

Mitch Freeley

Fresh from a resounding 6-1 win over Paderborn, Borussia Dortmund welcome Hertha Berlin to the Westfalen stadion on Saturday evening. Dortmund bounced back from their Der Klassiker defeat to rivals Bayern Munich in emphatic fashion, in a game which saw Jadon Sancho score his first hat-trick in senior football and paid a fitting tribute to George Floyd.

The weekend's contest against Paderborn was strange considering the first half ended 0-0, a second-half blitz led by Sancho saw BVB score six, eventually making light work of the side who are rock bottom of the Bundesliga. Still, Lucian Favre’s side sit in second place seven points behind Bayern.

The last time Dortmund and Hertha met in the league, Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet as they ran out as 2-1 winners in Berlin. Having picked up his first hat-trick Sancho is primed for a key role again against Hertha. Having already racked up 17 goals and 17 assists this season, Sancho is raising the interest of a host of clubs across the continent.

In team news, Erling Haaland is unlikely to feature having injured his ankle in Der Klassiker and had missed out on the game at Paderborn. Axel Witsel came off the bench at the weekend, and the Belgian midfielder is in contention for a starting place in the side. Sancho should reprise his role in attack alongside Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt. Mats Hummels is unavailable through suspension.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Delaney, Can, Guerreiro; Sancho, Hazard, Brandt

Hertha Berlin are quietly finding their feet under Bruno Labbadia who have yet to taste defeat since the return of the Bundesliga. The upturn of fortunes for the capital club has turned around their season from relegation candidates to now having an outside chance of a European place.

Crucially for Hertha, they have already picked up a big 2-2 draw away at RB Leipzig, in which Krzysztof Piątek scored late on from the penalty spot when Leipzig was reduced to ten men. That experience could be crucial, in this brave new world of Bundesliga football without fans.

Last time out, Hertha picked up all three points against strugglers Augsburg with Javairô Dilrosun and Piątek getting on the scoresheet. A result at the weekend could push Labbadia's side right into European contention.

Brazilian winger Cunha should be the man to watch for Hertha, having been signed in January the former RB Leipzig attacker has impressed for his new side, and his pace and trickery could easily trouble a sluggish BVB backline.

Hertha Berlin Predicted Team

Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhadt; Darida, Grujic; Lukebakio, Cunha, Mittelstadt; Ibisevic

