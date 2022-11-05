Borussia Dortmund's teenage striker Youssouffa Moukoko may have won himself a spot in Germany's World Cup squad with two goals as his side romped to a 3-0 home win over Bochum.

Moukoko, 17, opened the scoring after just eight minutes with a stunning solo goal, winning the ball from Bochum's Ukrainian defender Ivan Ordets before curling in a shot from the penalty arc.

Another teenager, American Gio Reyna scored Dortmund's second, converting his first ever Bundesliga penalty in the 12th minute after Dutch forward Donyell Malen was brought down in the box.

Moukoko scored a second in first half injury time, looping the ball over goalkeeper Manuel Reimann and into the back of the net.