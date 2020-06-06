You can follow the live match stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin via beIN CONNECT
Goal! Dortmund make the breakthrough! A perfect knockdown from Julian Brandt and Emre Can guides the ball into the back of the net!
Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players and staff take a knee before their Bundesliga game.
All eyes on Jadon Sancho today... I think he might get on the scoresheet tonight!
The Bundesliga San-Show
Hertha have not lost since the return of the Bundesliga, could they upset the second place team in the side, and effectively hand Bayern the title?
Dortmund, we have arrived.
Team news! Now for the visitors Hertha! Krzysztof Piątek has to settle for a place on the bench, he has scored in the last two games for the capital club!
It keeps on working, so why change it?
Today's lineup for #BVBBSC 🗒️#hahohe pic.twitter.com/yNMh1hJ3kz
BVB making a statement in their warm up today...
B̶L̶A̶C̶K̶— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 6, 2020
W̶H̶I̶T̶E̶
Y̶E̶L̶L̶O̶W̶
R̶E̶D̶
HUMAN @BlackYellow among a number of @Bundesliga_EN clubs wearing special training tops today to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. ✊ #beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/qGhxJaUcou
Team news! First up Dortmund! Emre Can comes in the heart of defense in the place of a suspended Matts Hummels, Axel Witsel returns to the side, Sancho continues in attack, fresh from a first senior hat-trick last weekend.
Our Starting XI against Hertha Berlin
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live blog of BVB Vs Hertha Berlin. Dortmund need a win to keep up with Bayern Munich, who took a big step to a an eighth straight title with a win over Bayer Leverkusen. Join me for all the build up, team news and Live video from the game,