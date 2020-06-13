Watch the Live Stream of Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach via beIN CONNECT

Date- Saturday, June 13, 2020 Kick-Off – 19:30 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Match Report

Leon Goretzka scored a late winner as Bayern Munich restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, Bayern was well below par but were gifted the opener shortly after the visitors had been denied by a VAR decision.

Joshua Zirkzee broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer's ill-advised pass went straight to the feet of Lewandowski's replacement.

Benjamin Pavard's own goal 11 minutes later levelled matters, but Goretzka caught the Gladbach defence napping four minutes from time to extinguish any realistic prospect of a late turnaround in the title race.

GOAL ⚽ @FCBayernEN take a late lead - Pavard making amends for his own goal by teeing-up Goretzka for a tap-in.





Goal! Pavard redeems himself with a perfect cross and Leon Goretzka slides in to score! That's his third goal since the restart!

GOAL ⚽ Benjamin Pavard levels things with a goal at the wrong end. Oops!





Goal! Benjamin Pavard turns the ball into his own net! Gladbach are level!

GOAL ⚽ Who needs Lewandowski? Joshua Zirkzee with his 4th @Bundesliga_EN goal of the season to give @FCBayernEN the lead!





Goal! Joshua Zirkzee scores his fourth Bundesliga goal, the teenager pounces on an errant pass from Sommer!

Now for Gladbach, No Plea in the side as he is suspended. Lars Stindl should lead the line for the Foals.

Team news! First up Bayern! No Lewandowski & Muller remember, they are suspended whilst Thiago is out with an injury. Four changes, Zirkee, Perisic, Hernandez and Cuisance all come in!

Gladbach was the last side to get the better of Bayern... Could they stop them tonight? FCB is without a number of big names...



Focus! Kimmich means business!



Bayern Munich will have to wait for their 30th Bundesliga title today, following a late goal from Borussia Dortmund, but a win against third-placed Gladbach could do the Bavarians the world of good. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game.

