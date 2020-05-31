English
العربية
BUNDESLIGA
Bundesliga

Sancho reveals 'justice for George Floyd' t-shirt after scoring against Paderborn

Sancho reveals 'justice for George Floyd' t-shirt after scoring against Paderborn

Getty Images

Jadon Sancho revealed a "justice for George Floyd" t-shirt after putting Borussia Dortmund 2-0 up in Sunday's Bundesliga clash with Paderborn.

On his first start since the resumption of the Bundesliga, England international Sancho tucked in from Julian Brandt's cross in the 57th minute, after Thorgan Hazard had given Dortmund the lead.

In celebration, Sancho took off his Dortmund top to reveal a t-shirt featuring the name of the man who died in police custody in the United States, prompting protests across that country and beyond.

Bundesliga Jadon Sancho
Previous Marcus has set an example - Gladbach coach Rose la
Read
Marcus has set an example - Gladbach coach Rose lauds Thuram's celebration
Next Sancho breaks English and Bundesliga records with
Read
Sancho breaks English and Bundesliga records with Borussia Dortmund hat-trick

Latest Stories