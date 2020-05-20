Manuel Neuer signs Bayern Munich contract extension May 20, 2020 15:26 Manuel Neuer signs Bayern Munich contract extension Getty Images Manuel Neuer has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich to keep him at the club until 2023. manuel neuer Bayern München Bundesliga Previous Coronavirus: Bundesliga return a joy for 'strange' Read Next Coronavirus: German football to pay tribute to vic Read Latest Stories May 20, 2020 17:13 BuLi to honour to virus victims May 20, 2020 15:26 Neuer signs Bayern extension May 19, 2020 21:02 Klopp rejoices in Bundesliga return May 19, 2020 19:22 Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 26 May 19, 2020 18:55 Coutinho future undecided - agent May 19, 2020 13:31 Haaland and Lewy feats wow Makaay May 19, 2020 10:49 Five Things - The Bundesliga is Back May 18, 2020 22:53 Havertz stars in Leverkusen win May 18, 2020 15:21 Werder Bremen Vs Bayer Leverkusen - Streaming Info May 18, 2020 12:43 McAteer - Sancho A Great Acquisition For Liverpool