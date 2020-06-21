Kahn hints 'economically careful' Bayern could wait until Sane's contract ends

Bayern Munich will strive to be economically "careful" in the next transfer window due to the coronavirus pandemic and that could lead to them waiting to land Leroy Sane on a free transfer, according to Oliver Kahn.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Germany international Sane has informed his employers he will not sign a new deal, meaning he will either be sold later this year or depart when his contract expires in 2021.

Sane has long been linked with Bayern and Guardiola confirmed the winger has expressed a desire to play for another club.

City are reported to have requested £140million for Sane last year, and although it is unlikely they would hold out for a similar fee this time around, Bayern are apparently only willing to pay £30m.

Club board member Kahn stressed Bayern will not behave irresponsibly in the transfer market.

"We'll talk about transfers when they have taken place," he told ZDF.

"I think it is a time when you have to act very carefully, especially economically, and possible even next season as well."

Regarding Sane, Kahn added: "He [Sane] has another year left on his contract with Manchester City, and there is nothing more to say about it now."

Sane, 24, is yet to play since suffering knee ligament damage in August, as he was an unused substitute when City beat Arsenal 3-0 on Wednesday.