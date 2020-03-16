German League confirms Bundesliga shutdown until April 2

The 36 member clubs of the League (18 in each division), meeting Monday in general assembly in Frankfurt, "decided unanimously to interrupt the championships until April 2. It does not obviously mean that we will resume after that date, "said Seifert at a press conference.

The clubs will meet in the first week of April to make another decision.

"Our biggest enemy is the coronavirus, but our second biggest enemy is uncertainty," he continued, "for the time being no one can say in good faith when football resumes."

If the health situation allowed, the League would favor the solution of a resumption of matches behind closed doors, in order to save the TV rights on which professional clubs depend for their survival.