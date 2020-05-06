The German government and state leaders have confirmed to give the Bundesliga the green light to restart behind closed doors later this month after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In an official announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions, the Government confirmed that it will be down to the DFL to choose the appropriate date with the 15 & 22 of May touted as potential start dates.

The move will see the Bundesliga become the first of the top European sides to return to action since the Coronavirus pandemic. Clubs in Germany had already been training, ahead of a potential return, although now it is clear that action will get underway.

Bayern Munich is the current league leaders and have a four-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.