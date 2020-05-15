Freund - Sancho & Haaland Need to Stay in Germany

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Steffen Freund believes that Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland should stay in the Bundesliga for the sake of their development. Freund, who spoke with beIN SPORTS ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga campaign, believes both players need an extra season to develop even more ahead of potential blockbuster moves in the future.

"It takes a little bit of time to play against the best teams of the highest level. They have already a few up and downs, he played well against PSG at home, but he didn't create any chances in Paris. So overall we don't give them time, I know" noted Freund when asked about the form of the pair this season.

"As a former player and coach, I would love to see Sancho and Haaland for another season in the Bundesliga."

"Can you imagine if they perform and develop even more next season, then Borussia Dortmund can win the league."

Dortmund kick-off the return to the Bundesliga with a derby game against Schalke, and lay just four points behind old rivals Bayern Munich. When asked if Sancho and Haaland can reach the heights of Messi and Ronaldo, the former German international gave a typically stern reply.

"Sancho is not like Ronaldo or Messi that will take one or two years more. For Haaland, it is only at the start for him, there could be a way in maybe three or four years top class in Europe."

"I am not sure if Sancho and Haaland can catch Messi or Ronaldo. They have for years now, the best two players on the highest level every season. Haaland now has only had nine games in the Bundesliga, and Sancho is at the second season at the highest level. If he can do it again, then maybe the top teams will be in for him."

