Dortmund defender Zagadou suffers knee ligament injury in training

Bongarts

Dan-Axel Zagadou has injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in training, Borussia Dortmund have announced.

Dortmund players have been training in small groups as they wait for a date for the Bundesliga season to resume, with football on hold in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundesliga clubs are set to meet on April 23 to discuss a potential return to action, while Zagadou will now begin rehabilitation in a bid to be available to play again this season.

"Over the coming weeks, [Zagadou] will work intensively with the club's rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and – provided the coronavirus pandemic allows for it – help his team in the remainder of the season," a Dortmund statement read.

Zagadou, 20, joined Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The France youth international has played 13 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring once.

Second-place Dortmund are four points behind defending Bundesliga champions and leaders Bayern Munich with nine matches remaining.

The best and worst of Bayern skipper Manuel Neuer
Coronavirus: German government extends ban on gatherings until August 31

