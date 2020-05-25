Coronavirus: Leverkusen coach Bosz admits Bundesliga home advantage is over

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz is not surprised home advantage has been lost since the Bundesliga resumed behind closed doors.

Just three of 18 matches over the last two weekends have been won by host teams, with the absence of supporters widely cited as a likely factor.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin are the only sides to have won a home fixture over the past fortnight.

Leverkusen have notched impressive away victories at Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach in that time, but on Tuesday they will return to the BayArena for the first time since the league's suspension was lifted.

After two months in hiatus, the German top flight has made a smooth return, albeit with sterile atmospheres meaning home sides forsake the boost they previously gained from fans' encouragement.

"I don't think that's a coincidence," Bosz said on Monday, speaking about the sudden decline in home wins.

"It's easier for the away teams when there are no fans in the stadium. Without spectators, it comes down more to the quality of players on the teams."

Wolfsburg will be Tuesday's opposition for Leverkusen, who have won six of their past seven games to surge to fourth in the table.

Bosz, quoted on Leverkusen's official website, said: "Against Wolfsburg it will be tough again - we have to give 100 per cent over 90 minutes and absolutely win the game."