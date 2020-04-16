Coronavirus: Bavarian state leader optimistic of Bundesliga resumption behind closed doors

Bavarian state premier Markus Soder is optimistic the Bundesliga will soon get the green light to resume behind closed doors as Germany eases lockdown measures.

The league has been on an indefinite suspension since March as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,800 people in the country.

However, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday that certain shops can start trading again from next week, while schools will gradually reopen from May 4.

Large gatherings are not permitted until at least August 31, but Bavaria minister-president Soder says staging games in empty stadiums is a possibility and will be discussed within weeks.

"The topic of professional football will be discussed in the coming weeks," he said after a cabinet meeting in Munich on Thursday.

"The league itself is currently drawing up an intensive and, I hear, very good hygiene concept. Football is like every other profession. We will assess this in detail once again.

"Then we will have to see whether games without fans are allowed. So there will certainly be no games with spectators. But we have to evaluate that.

"In the end, the relevance of football may not only be seen in its financial impact, but also in its psychological impact.

"For many people this is a part of joy for which they can prepare themselves accordingly.

"But in the next few weeks we will discuss together whether games without fans are possible. I think it is imaginable."

Bavaria is home to Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions and long-time dominant force in the German game.

Clubs in the top two tiers of German football returned to training last week, albeit with players following strict social-distancing measures.

German football league (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert recently revealed plans had been drawn up for the Bundesliga to restart behind closed doors in early May.