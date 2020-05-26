Bundesliga - Frankfurt 3 Freiburg 3 - Highlights

Frankfurt struck twice in three second-half minutes to seal an unlikely point against Freiburg on Tuesday evening. Substitute Timothy Chandler struck late on, to hand Adi Hütter's team a share of the spoils.

The home side had the better of the early exchanged with Bast Dost and Andre Silva coming close to opening the scoring. However, it would be Freiburg who would find the back of the net in spectacular style. Vinczeno Grifo drifted infield and drilled a shot into the far corner. The lead would prove to be short-lived as Andre Silva levelled the contest with a close-range header.

The second half saw Frankfurt push on with Dost again being wasteful in front of goal, this time missing a one on one opportunity. Freiburg, on the other hand, were efficient and two quick-fire goals from substitute Nils Petersen and Lucas Höler a comfortable two-goal advantage. Again, the lead would be short-lived as Frankfurt mounted a comeback in the closing stages of the game.

Daichi Kamada pounced on a defensive error to give the home side the lifeline before Timothy Chandler poked in Filip Kostić's cross with 82 minutes on the clock.