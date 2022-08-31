beIN SPORTS Renews Exclusive Rights to the Bundesliga across Middle East & North Africa in a Three-Year Deal

beIN SPORTS is to show all 306 Bundesliga fixtures each season as well as German Supercup and relegation play-off matches in the MENA region in a three-year deal

Deal includes full digital and social media clip and highlights rights, as coverage begins this weekend with Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim all in action

beIN SPORTS is now Bundesliga’s broadcast partner in 28 countries globally

beIN SPORTS, the flagship channel of the beIN MEDIA GROUP, has renewed the rights to broadcast the Bundesliga in all 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in a three-year deal.

The German top-flight returns to the beIN SPORTS channels this weekend with fixtures including Borussia Dortmund opening Matchday 5 against TSG Hoffenheim on Friday (kick-off at 21.30 MECCA) and first v second with Julian Nagelsmann’s FC Bayern München as they travel to 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday (kick-off at 16.30 MECCA).

beIN SPORTS has the exclusive rights to all 306 Bundesliga fixtures, as well as the end-of-season relegation play-offs, the German Supercup, and Bundesliga 2 as the league returns to the leading media group in MENA. The deal includes full clip and highlights rights across beIN SPORTS’ digital and social media channels and beinsports.com.

The Bundesliga is home to some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including 31 times champions FC Bayern München and the current UEFA Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt. After four weekends of the season, it already promises to be a campaign to remember, with Bayern and Union currently tied at the top. Dortmund are just one point back, and could leapfrog their rivals with a win on Friday night.

beIN SPORTS now holds the rights to the Bundesliga in France, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, and the MENA region, covering 28 global territories in total.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Bundesliga back to beIN SPORTS in the MENA region. As one of the biggest and most significant leagues in world football, we’re proud to give German football fans the best viewing and engagement experiences, while helping German football flourish and grow. From the English Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, UEFA competitions, and an unparalleled multi-sports offering, Bundesliga sits alongside the best sports products in the world, as beIN SPORTS continues to be the ultimate destination for football and sports fans alike.”

“We also look forward to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest football showpiece in the world – and featuring a wealth of Bundesliga players – taking place right here in the Middle East, with every match exclusively live on beIN SPORTS. There’s never been a better time to be a beIN SPORTS subscriber.”

Robert Klein, CEO of Bundesliga International, said: “With stars such as reigning African Player of the Year Sadio Mane lighting up the league each week, we look forward to working with beIN SPORTS to deliver world-class localised content and showcase the best of the Bundesliga over the next three years to the millions of football fans throughout the region, who can now follow the league as well as their favourite teams and players again.”