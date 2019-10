Bayern Munich have confirmed Niklas Sule tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Bundesliga draw against Augsburg.

Germany centre-back Sule will undergo surgery on Sunday after scans confirmed head coach Niko Kovac's fears of a serious injury.

Sule, 24, went down clutching his left leg after going into a challenge with Florian Niederlechner in the early stages of the 2-2 draw in Bavaria.