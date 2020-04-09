English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen sign Lennart Grill

Bayer Leverkusen sign Lennart Grill

Bongarts

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Kaiserslautern goalkeeper Lennart Grill, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

Germany Under-21 international Grill will swap third-tier German outfit Kaiserslautern for Leverkusen for the 2020-21 season.

Grill – whose deal with Leverkusen is until June 2024 – played in every game for Kaiserslautern prior to the postponement of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A big step forward to a top German team. I've watched a lot of Bayer 04 games up to the season being suspended. As a spectator, it was great fun watching their high tempo, possession football," the 21-year-old said.

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen are a club with European ambition and I'm happy to soon be part of it."

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said: "We've been able to sign a very interesting and highly talented goalkeeper in Lennart Grill.

"It's a long-term signing and Lennart has great prospects. We are very happy we’ve been able to persuade him to join us."

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga
Previous Flick keen for Klose to join Bayern coaching staff
Read
Flick keen for Klose to join Bayern coaching staff
Next

Latest Stories