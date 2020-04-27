Joel Richards

Amir Khan has set his sights on facing Manny Pacquiao in the first-ever boxing match to be held in Qatar.

The former Super-Lightweight World Champion says he would love the opportunity to break ground in Doha and has his heart set on one of the sport’s all-time greats as his opponent.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS News, Khan said: “Me against [Manny] Pacquiao in Qatar could be huge, and I really believe that fight is possible. So, let’s see!

“If not [Manny] Pacquiao then we fight somebody else, but I would love to fight in Qatar. I want to be the first fighter to fight in Qatar, and Doha is one of my favourite places.”

Khan also praised the welcome and hospitality shown on previous visits to Doha, especially from beIN Media Group Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi:

“He [Al-Khelaifi] was a lovely, lovely guy. I also met the Sheikhs and they took good care of me so I want to say a big thank you to Qatar for welcoming me and making me feel at home.”

As the suspension of all sport continues due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the boxer alongside his charity the Amir Khan Foundation, have been delivering food parcels in and around Manchester to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

A practising Muslim, Khan believes it’s important to give back to the community and help those less fortunate. He continued: “We got around 100 big boxes of food. There are people in Manchester who don’t get any food or who have no food to eat. So that is why I decided with my AK Foundation to get together and we gave boxes of food to families.”

With the foundation having carried out work in Africa and Khan’s family home country in Pakistan, the fighter is happy to help those less fortunate, especially during Ramadan.

Khan added: “Even though I’m fasting it gave me the courage to do this more and more and help people. It doesn’t matter what colour you are or what race you are, as Muslims we have to help humanity and we have to help everybody.”