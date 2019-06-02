Joshua to exercise rematch clause after huge upset

Anthony Joshua said he will exercise his rematch clause against Andy Ruiz Jr after being dethroned in a stunning heavyweight upset.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after a shock seventh-round TKO at the hands of challenger Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

In his United States debut, Joshua – after flooring his American-born Mexican opponent in the third round – was sent to the canvas on four occasions before the referee waved off the bout.

The dramatic defeat to Ruiz Jr – who replaced Jarrell Miller after a failed drugs test – ended Joshua's flawless record of 22 professional victories.

Asked if he will exercise his rematch clause, Joshua told Sky Sports: "Yeah, yeah, yeah.

"I've got to get that armoury. This is the risk you take, we'll bounce back, every fighter deserves respect.

"I respect every fighter, once you're in there it is guts and glory, this is all part of the legacy and glory. It's how strong I come back. He is the champ for now but I shall return."

"Boxing is a tough sport," Joshua said. "I train hard, I stay dedicated and I just got beat by a good fighter, it will be interesting to see how far he can go.

"I have to bounce back. This is all part of the story and journey."

Joshua added: "Fighter at heart, boxer by trade. He done well. Everyone came out for a good night of boxing. It's got people talking. More life to the heavyweight division.

"When your legs are all over the place you try to stabilise your mind and body. They can't box with me so they go for big shots. But congrats to the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion. My team put together a strong team but we'll bounce back."

After the bout, promoter Eddie Hear added: "AJ got sloppy. He got caught and never recovered.

"AJ will be back – we'll make the rematch in the UK in November or December."