I don't run from nobody – Alvarez open to facing Golovkin again

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is open to another fight against Gennady Golovkin after winning the WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles.

Alvarez dominated Callum Smith in Texas on Saturday, beating the Brit by unanimous decision after being in control throughout.

The Mexican's win came a day after rival Gennady Golovkin beat Kamil Szeremeta to retain the IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Alvarez drew with Golovkin in September 2017 before winning by majority decision a year later.

Asked if he wanted to face the Kazakh again, Alvarez told DAZN: "I don't run from nobody.

"I just showed that I fought against the best."

Smith was no match for Alvarez, handed a first professional defeat after struggling to impose himself as the 30-year-old produced an impressive performance.

Both fighters were in action for the first time since November last year, and Alvarez was pleased with his showing.

"I did a great job after 13 months out. Smith is a greater fighter, as you can see I did a great job," he said.

"Thanks to everybody for coming and supporting me. I'm so happy."

Alvarez added: "I'm the best in the world. In the first round I tried to see what he brings, the skills, whatever.

"Like you saw, I showed what I am."